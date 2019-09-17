Walt Disney Television via Getty Images NEWS - Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos leads coverage of the inauguration of President-Elect Donald Trump with David Muir, Robin Roberts, Martha Raddatz, Byron Pitts, Jonathan Karl, Matthew Dowd and more from Washington, D.C. with a special edition of Good Morning America at 7:00 a.m. EST and continuing coverage through 4:00 p.m. EST on the Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Television Network. (Photo by Heidi Gutman/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)
Cokie Roberts, longtime political journalist, dies at 75
NEW YORK- Cokie Roberts, longtime political reporter and analyst at ABC News and NPR, has died at age 75.
ABC announced her death on Tuesday. Roberts was the daughter of Hale and Lindy Boggs, two members of Congress from Louisiana, and went on the chronicle the political world she grew up in.
She joined ABC News in 1988 and was co-anchor with Sam Donaldson of the Sunday political show “This Week” from 1996 to 2002.