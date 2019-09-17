× Sleeping Del City woman shot in drive-by shooting, police say

DEL CITY, Okla. – A Del City woman was asleep when she was hit by gunfire late Monday night in a possible drive-by shooting, police say.

At around 11:30 p.m., police were called to a home near SE 44th and Sunnylane after a woman, who was asleep, woke up to the sound of gunshots.

Police say the woman was shot twice and taken to a hospital. She is expected to survive.

There were other people in the house, but no one else was injured.

The incident remains under investigation.