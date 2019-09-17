Sleeping Del City woman shot in drive-by shooting, police say

Posted 7:21 am, September 17, 2019, by , Updated at 07:24AM, September 17, 2019

DEL CITY, Okla. – A Del City woman was asleep when she was hit by gunfire late Monday night in a possible drive-by shooting, police say.

At around 11:30 p.m., police were called to a home near SE 44th and Sunnylane after a woman, who was asleep, woke up to the sound of gunshots.

Police say the woman was shot twice and taken to a hospital. She is expected to survive.

There were other people in the house, but no one else was injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.