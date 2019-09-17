Edmond Eagle Scout builds, donates several bookshelf benches to pediatric clinics 

EDMOND, Okla. – An Edmond Eagle Scout planned, designed and built several bookshelf benches for his Eagle Scout project, and then donated them to pediatric clinics.

According to OU Med, Jack Berryman, from Troop 78 of Edmond, chose OU Children’s Physicians Reach Out and Read program as the beneficiary of his Eagle Scout project.

For the past year, Berryman planned, designed and built his project.

He finished six benches that each have a place for children’s books in the bottom.

The benches were then donated to OU Children’s Physicians Sooner Pediatric Clinic and two to OU Children’s Physicians Latino Clinic.

“We are really excited to see the benches and our families at the clinics have already been enjoying them,” said Marianne Dunlap, M.D., OU Children’s Physicians pediatrician and director of the clinic’s Reach Out and Read Program.

The clinics present patients with a book when they come in for an appointment at no charge.

