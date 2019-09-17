Edmond police investigating threatening phone call at local academy

EDMOND, Okla. – Officials with the Edmond Public School District say several schools were placed on a modified lockdown following a threatening phone call on Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday morning, dispatchers with the Edmond Police Department received a call from a man who said that he was calling from inside Boulevard Academy. The caller said he had a weapon and planned to harm a particular student.

Immediately, dispatchers notified the school resource officer and the school was placed on lockdown.

Additional officers were sent to the school, and Edmond police determined that there was no threat inside the building.

In all, officials say three schools were placed on modified lockdown for about 10 minutes.

In response to the threat, the Edmond Police Department provided additional attention to the schools throughout the school day.

Authorities are still investigating the threatening phone call. If you have any information on the threat, call police at (405) 359-4338.