Hit-and-run crash in Claremore leaves one injured; woman arrested

CLAREMORE, Okla. – A woman was arrested following a hit-and-run crash in northeast Oklahoma over the weekend.

It happened near Highway 66 and Country Club Road Sunday morning near Claremore.

Claremore police say a woman injured in a car accident called 911 and told them the driver took off. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

According to FOX 23, police started searching for the vehicle that left the scene and that’s when an officer spotted a car with heavy damage and smoke coming from the engine.

When officers approached the vehicle, about a mile away from where the incident happened, they found 34-year-old Jennifer Conger sitting in the driver’s seat with the airbag deployed.

Police say a nearly empty container of wine was found in the front seat, and Conger allegedly admitted to drinking three glasses of wine before driving.

She was arrested in connection to the crash and booked into the Rogers County Jail.

