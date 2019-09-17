× How brave are you? Frontier City to celebrate Fright Fest with 30-hour Coffin Challenge

OKLAHOMA CITY – Do you think you have what it takes to spend 30 hours in a coffin – alone, with no connection to the outside world?

Frontier City is celebrating Fright Fest 2019 with the 30-hour Coffin Challenge.

Six people will be chosen to spend 30 hours in a coffin from 1 p.m. on October 5 until 7 p.m. on October 6.

You will be alone – sort of. Fright Fest freaks will be “lurking about in the darkness,” according to park officials.

Anyone who gets out of their coffin, with the exception of participating in challenges or for designated bathroom breaks, will be out of the contest.

Here’s what will be provided:

Slightly used coffins

All meals in coffin

Designated bathroom breaks

Random, terrifying visits by the Fright Fest freaks

New elimination challenges/contests that must be performed in order to stay in the challenge

The winner will take home $600, two 2020 Gold Combo Season Passes, a Fright Fest Prize package, including two VIP Haunted House passes, and of course, bragging rights!

