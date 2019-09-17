“I’m nice, kind, respectful and funny,” 17-year-old holding onto hope for a place to call home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - John, 17, is big into Special Olympics and is hoping for a family to cheer him on at his game.

News 4 first met John three years ago.

John prefers playing ball sports with the Special Olympics.

"Soccer, supposed to be playing baseball this year when they start back up and I'm doing soccer, bowling, bocce,” John said.

He's also playing basketball, which is his favorite.

"I like OKC Thunder. That's why," he said.

In his spare time, he also likes being creative.

"Coloring, drawing, school," John said.

Science is his favorite subject in school because he likes the experiments. In fact, he wants a career in animal science.

"A vet,” John said. "Because I love animals."

He says animals are smart and kind.

John's career choice hasn't changed since the last time we featured him three years ago.

At the time, he had been under DHS custody for two years. Now, three years later, he's still holding out hope he will find a forever family.

"Mom and dad and kids," he told News 4.

John has a biological sister and says he misses that connection with a sibling.

"Games or horseplay, like play around,” John said.

This teen just wants a chance to show a family his best self.

"I'm nice, kind, respectful and funny," he said.

A child that needs guidance and a place to call home.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. And remember, there are hundreds of children like John who are looking for an adoptive home. It can take a few months to get approved.

For all of the details, contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or click here.

