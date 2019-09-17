× Infant Crisis Services to give away, install free car seats

OKLAHOMA CITY – In honor of National Child Passenger Safety Week, Infant Crisis Services will distribute 120 new car seats and booster seats to Oklahomans for free on Saturday.

National Child Passenger Safety Week is from September 15-21 and Infant Crisis Services (ICS) is working with the Junior League of Oklahoma City to distribute the new car/booster seats September 21.

Seats will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis with installation beginning at 9am. Parents are encouraged to arrive before 7am to get in line.

“Infant Crisis Services is proud to host some of Oklahoma’s largest car seat distribution events each year. We see the importance of child passenger safety every day when assisting our clients and want to help educate parents on SafeRide”, says Danielle Morgan, Certified Senior Child Passenger Safety Technician and ICS staff member.

Car seats can reduce the risk of fatal injury in a crash by 71% for infants and by 54% for toddlers.

If you already own a seat and need help installing it in your car, you can visit Infant Crisis Services any day during business hours for a car seat check or installation. Call 405-528-3663 to schedule an appointment with one of ICS’s eleven certified car seat technicians.