Juvenile taken into custody following alleged threat at Oklahoma City high school

Posted 12:50 pm, September 17, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – A juvenile was taken into custody following an alleged threat at a metro high school.

Oklahoma City police responded to the scene at Santa Fe South High School, near I-240 and I-35, on Tuesday before 12:45 p.m.

Police have not released many details but say they responded to the school to investigate a threat.

One juvenile was taken into custody in connection to the incident.

No other details have been released.

