Lauren Daigle bringing first headlining arena tour to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A two-time GRAMMY Award winner is bringing her first headlining arena tour to Oklahoma next year.

Lauren Daigle will kick off 2020 with the “Lauren Daigle World Tour,” following nearly 70 sold-out performances that have taken place since the release of her album, “Look Up Child.”

“This year has been life-changing,” said Daigle. “There’s no better feeling than to be able to look out from the stage and see how people have connected with the songs on this album. Our shows feel like one big party of togetherness, and I can’t wait to create a whole new tour for 2020. It’s going to be so much fun!”

The forty-city tour kicks off January 18 in Australia and will make its way to Oklahoma City on March 6.

Tickets go on sale September 20 at 10 a.m.

