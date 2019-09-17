McAlister’s Deli giving away $50 gift cards to celebrate re-opening of Stillwater restaurant

STILLLWATER, Okla. – Fans of a popular restaurant have the chance to get a free gift card while celebrating the re-opening of the eatery.

McAlister’s Deli in Stillwater closed its doors earlier this month so the 16-year-old restaurant could undergo renovations.

Officials say the newly remodeled restaurant features an updated interior, new exterior signage and new amenities, including a pickup window.

To celebrate the renovations, McAlister’s Deli is hosting a re-opening celebration on Friday, Sept. 20 at 10:30 a.m.

The first 50 people in line will win a $50 McAlister’s Deli gift card.

Organizers say fans are encouraged to arrive hours before 10:30 a.m. at McAlister’s Deli, located at 205 E. Hall of Fame Ave. in Stillwater.

