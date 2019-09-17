More than $2M in grants awarded to EMS programs across the state, health department announces

OKLAHOMA CITY – More than $2 million in grants were awarded to Emergency Medical Service programs across the state by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The health department announced the $2.1 million in grants on Tuesday, and say the money will be distributed to 20 different EMS-related entities, which submitted proposals for funding, to stabilize and improve services.

According to the health department, the funds are distributed “through the Oklahoma Emergency Response Systems Stabilization and Improvement Revolving Fund (OERSSIRF), which was established by the legislature in 2008 to fund assessment activities, reorganization of at-risk emergency medical services, development of regional services, training for medical directors, personnel and equipment needs.”

Applications were scored by economic viability, cost effectiveness, geographic area, relationships between participating organizations, population and overall scope of need.

“The purpose for this fund is to stabilize and improve EMS functions within the state,” said Dale Adkerson, OERSSIRF contract manager. “These restricted tobacco taxes help fund many EMS programs servicing rural Oklahoma.”

The EMS programs that will receive the funds are: