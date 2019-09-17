Mystery Solved: Strange seismic pulse felt across the state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - Seismologists investigate a mysterious pulse after it was caught on seismic monitoring systems across the state at the same time almost every day.

“Started to notice a sort of weird sort of regular almost heartbeat-like signal moving across the screen and at first it sort of registered as a what the heck is that kind of moment,” said Dr. Jacob Walter, State Seismologist of Oklahoma.

Seismic Analyst, Andrew Thiel started tracking the pulse on June 24th and noticed it occurred at 11 a.m. every day, except on Sundays.

The pulse would set off their earthquake monitoring equipment in almost a ripple effect.

“It does show a trend where it starts southeast and gradually moves northwest,” said Thiel.

The Oklahoma Geological Survey spent about a month and a half analyzing the data that was coming in.

“Speculations ran from pipeline infrastructure somehow we didn’t know because it was statewide. We also talked about military aircraft potentially at the same time of day,” said Thiel.

They were able to track the pulse back to the Army Ammunition Plant in McAlester. The plant disposes of old Ammunition at 11 a.m. every day except on Sunday.

“Energy traveling through the air that’s reflecting off of possibly the thermosphere and coming back down and coupling with the ground and that’s why we can detect it with our sort of instruments which are inside the ground,” said Walter.