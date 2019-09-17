New research shows connection between treatment for hearing loss, onset of Alzheimer’s 

Posted 5:30 am, September 17, 2019, by , Updated at 06:09AM, September 17, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The National Institutes of Health is expected to spend more than $2 billion on Alzheimer's research this year.

Experts are actively working on finding a cure for the five million Americans who are living with the disease.

The Oklahoma City Walk to End Alzheimer's is October 5.

The OKC Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association is planning for the biggest numbers yet.

They will raise more than $1 million this year to fund a cure for the cruel disease.

"Right now, we don't have that magic pill," said OU Medical Center's Dr. Lee Jennings.

Dr. Jennings specializes in geriatric medicine and the treatment of Alzheimer's.

The money raised at the Alzheimer's Walk pays for research focused on finding targeted drugs to treat the loss of neurons in the brain.

"There is a lot of focus right now on finding those drug targets so we can have better treatments," Dr. Jennings said. "Maybe someday we can have that, and I hope for that."

New studies show a connection between the way you treat hearing loss and the onset of Alzheimer's.



