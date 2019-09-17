Norman police issue Silver Alert for missing 92-year-old man

NORMAN, Okla. – The Norman Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 92-year-old man.

Officials are looking for Robert Summers, who is described as a white male possibly wearing a collared button shirt and blue jeans.

He was last seen in Norman on Monday at around 3 p.m.

Police say is driving a white, four-door, 2019 Honda Civic with the Oklahoma tag JBK582.

Summers is believed to be in imminent danger and has a medical condition.

Norman police say he is possibly suicidal and may have access to firearms.

If you see him, use caution and call police immediately.