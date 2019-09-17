Norman police issue Silver Alert for missing 92-year-old man

Posted 6:01 am, September 17, 2019, by

NORMAN, Okla. – The Norman Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 92-year-old man.

Officials are looking for Robert Summers, who is described as a white male possibly wearing a collared button shirt and blue jeans.

He was last seen in Norman on Monday at around 3 p.m.

Police say is driving a white, four-door, 2019 Honda Civic with the Oklahoma tag JBK582.

Summers is believed to be in imminent danger and has a medical condition.

Norman police say he is possibly suicidal and may have access to firearms.

If you see him, use caution and call police immediately.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.