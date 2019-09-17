× OK senator opposes proposed Army Corps of Engineers rulemaking

WASHINGTON – An Oklahoma senator opposes the US Army Corps of Engineers’ proposed rulemaking for their use of reservoir projects for domestic, municipal and industrial water supply.

Senator James Lankford joined Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) in a letter written to Mick Mulvaney, director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), according to a news release issued from Lankford’s office.

Several other senators, both Republican and Democrat, also signed the letter.

“We have attempted to provide input to the Corps on its proposed implementation of federal law, but our concerns have not been adequately addressed,” the senators wrote. “We urge you in your capacity to direct the Corps to make the adjustments necessary to follow decades of federal precedent and respect state and tribal water authority.”

The rule was first proposed in December 2016. Since then, states, tribes and stakeholders have filed comments expressing concern that the rule conflicts with Congressional intent and state water authority, according to the news release.

“OMB also received letters on this issue from the National Water Resources Association, the Western Governors Association, the Western States Water Council, the National Water Supply Alliance and the Conference of Western Attorneys General,” the news release states.

Click here to the read the letter in its entirety.