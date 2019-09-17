Oklahoma attorney charged with intimidation of a witness; bond set at $1 million

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKMULGEE CO., Okla. - "We feel pretty safe, it was scary kind of hearing about it," said Beggs resident Brian McGlasson.

McGlasson says their neighborhood is still trying to piece together how a family that lives just feet away from him in Beggs, ended up dead.

"I have kids, they have kids, they have kids, so we knew it had to be kind of an outside deal or at least we felt it was because we don`t even get a lot of traffic through here," said McGlasson.

Jack and Evelynn Chandler, along with their daughter Tiffany Eichor, were all found dead at their home over a week ago.

The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating it as a triple homicide.

Still, no arrests have been made for murder, but one woman is behind bars who could be connected with this case.

Keegan Harroz was arrested Friday.

Tuesday her lawyers say she was officially charged with intimidation of a state's witness.

Her attorney tells us her bond has been set at $1,000,000.

"It`s alleged to have happened in January of 2019, so 8 months ago, and she`s been a member of the bar association appearing in courts all across Oklahoma with not any flight risk or anything. There`s something else at play here for it to be a million dollars," said Harroz's attorney Jarrod Stevenson.

The Okmulgee County Sheriff's office telling us Harroz was not arrested in connection to the deaths.

Her lawyers say if that's the case, her bond shouldn't be so high.

"It's surprising because our client is innocent," said Stevenson "even more surprising that the bond is set at a million dollars."

A search warrant obtained by News 4 on Monday showed Harroz's law office was searched in connection to the triple homicide.

The Okmulgee County District Attorney's office and the sheriff's office will not comment any further, because this is an ongoing investigation.

The court clerk's office says documents related to this case, are sealed.

Harroz's lawyers tell us they plan to file a motion to reduce her bond.

If she's convicted of intimidation of a witness, she could spend up to ten years behind bars.