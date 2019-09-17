× Oklahoma City street renamed to honor Kings of Leon

OKLAHOMA CITY – One month after the city council voted to honor a band with Oklahoma ties, Kings of Leon will have their own Oklahoma City street.

On Aug. 27, members of the Oklahoma City Council voted to honor the Kings of Leon by naming a street in Bricktown after them.

Officials say part of California, between Joe Carter Ave. and Charlie Christian Ave., in Bricktown will soon be known as the ‘Kings of Leon Lane.’

“We are thrilled to recognize Kings of Leon for their Oklahoma City roots and their support of our city through the years,” said Mayor David Holt. “Kings of Leon now joins a constellation of OKC musical stars celebrated in Bricktown, including Charlie Christian, Wanda Jackson, Vince Gill and The Flaming Lips. These namings are our opportunity to remind the world the artistic brilliance that originates in OKC, and remind our young people that they can be anything they want to be.”

The street dedication will take place at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27 at the corner of California and Joe Carter avenues.

Kings of Leon is headlining a free concert later Friday to celebrate the grand opening of MAPS 3’s Scissortail Park.