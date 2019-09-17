Oklahoma City students have chance to win free car with perfect attendance

OKLAHOMA CITY – A local auto group is once again working with Oklahoma City Public Schools to help improve student attendance rates.

The Foundation for Oklahoma City Public Schools and Hudiburg Auto Group will once again partner with Oklahoma City Public Schools for the ‘Driving Attendance Campaign.’

“We are very excited and thankful that our friends at Hudiburg Auto Group have stepped up to support this amazing campaign for a second year. In the first year alone, we saw a three percent increase in attendance for students in grades nine through twelve,” said Dr. Sean McDaniel, OKCPS superintendent of schools. “Many of our students face day-to-day challenges that compete with their school attendance. We hope that through partnerships like this one, which provide an incredible incentive to have perfect attendance, we can inspire our students to be in their classrooms every day.”

Each nine-week period, any OKCPS high school student who achieves ‘perfect attendance’ will receive one opportunity to win a new car. Perfect attendance for all four nine-week periods earns them an additional bonus opportunity.

In May of 2020, 10 finalists will be drawn randomly to win a new car. Then, a winner will be selected from that group.

“This is a great opportunity and we want all students that are eligible to be aware of it,” said Mary Mélon, president and CEO of The Foundation for Oklahoma City Public Schools. “We can’t wait to see the improvement reflected in the overall attendance of the students enrolled in OKCPS.”

In order to be entered to win the car, students must have no absences or tardiness for any part of the day that the student is scheduled to be in school. Documented school business or school-related activities are exempt.

Officials say students must be 16-years-old by the last day of the school year, be able to provide proof of insurance, and provide a valid driver’s permit or license within seven days of the delivery event. Students must be enrolled in the district, must attend a ‘brick and mortar’ high school and must be enrolled until the last day of the 2019-2020 school year.