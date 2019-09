Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma drivers will likely see and feel the effects of an attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities.

AAA Oklahoma officials said that gas prices will jump this week.

The price for a gallon of gas could go up by as much as 25 cents in some areas of the state.

How long the expected price hike will last is still up in the air.

President Donald Trump said oil from the nation's emergency reserve will be used to keep markets well-supplied.