Oklahoma veteran surprised with new Chevy Traverse at Oklahoma State Fair

OKLAHOMA CITY – David Drozd thought it was just going to be a fun night at the Oklahoma State Fair with his family, but he had no idea a big surprise was waiting for him.

On Monday night, Chevrolet and the Military Warriors Support Foundation surprised Specialist David Drozd with a 100 percent, payment-free Chevrolet Traverse.

During the presentation, Drozd was recognized as a Chevrolet “Everyday Hero” for his service and sacrifice to our country. Once he was on stage, he was surprised with the new car.

“It is important for us as local dealers to be active contributors in our local communities,” said Jason Hawkins, President of the Oklahoma Chevy Team Dealers. “This presentation is about honoring one of our local heroes who has sacrificed so much to provide us our freedom. Through great partners like the

Military Warriors Support Foundation and local Chevy dealerships around the country, we can honor brave heroes, tell their stories and promote the Foundation so it can continue to help veterans in need.”

Drozd joined the United States Army in 2010 and served in Louisiana and Afghanistan. During his deployment to Afghanistan, he suffered combat-related injuries.

During his time in the Army, Drozd was awarded many medals for his bravery and service to the United States, including the Purple Heart, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Two Campaign Stars, and NATO Medal among others.

Now, he lives in Oklahoma City with his wife and children and attends the University of Central Oklahoma.

On Monday night, Drozd and his family were brought on stage to be recognized for his service. After listing off his accomplishments, it was announced that he would be receiving a new car.

"I've got six kids, and I've been struggling for many years and I can't tell you what this will do for me," Drozd said after the announcement.

He says he loves spending free time with his family, along with going hiking and fishing.

"I'm looking forward to that first road trip to see my parents and see their faces when I roll up with a brand new car. I mean, words can't describe what they're going to feel," he said.

