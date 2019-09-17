Okmulgee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect in sword attack

Posted 2:40 pm, September 17, 2019, by

OKMULGEE CO., Okla. – The Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office says they have taken a suspect into custody after someone was attacked with a sword.

Officials with the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Department, the Henryetta Police Department, and the Dewar Police Department were called to the scene Monday after the call that someone was attacked with a sword.

Diamond Britt was taken into custody without incident and charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Britt’s bond has not been set at this time.

No other information has been released as this is an ongoing investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.