× Okmulgee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect in sword attack

OKMULGEE CO., Okla. – The Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office says they have taken a suspect into custody after someone was attacked with a sword.

Officials with the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Department, the Henryetta Police Department, and the Dewar Police Department were called to the scene Monday after the call that someone was attacked with a sword.

Diamond Britt was taken into custody without incident and charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Britt’s bond has not been set at this time.

No other information has been released as this is an ongoing investigation.