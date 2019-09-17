Orr Family Farm to open Saturday for fall season

OKLAHOMA CITY – A popular family farm full of unique experiences, like feeding animals or riding a zipline, is set to open this weekend for the fall season!

The Orr Family Farm will open Saturday and the farm is also celebrating Hometown Heroes Day.

On Saturday, the farm is offering free admission to military members, veterans, police officers, firefighters and EMTs. Family members of first responders will receive $3 off each admission as well.

The farm has farm-themed activities for all ages, which includes experiences such as petting and feeding animals in the barnyard, riding a zipline, taking a tractor-drawn hayride to the pumpkin patch and more.

“Fall is a magical season here at the Farm,” said Shanain Kemp, general manager of the Orr Family Farm. “We are excited to make our opening day even more special by honoring our first responders. We are also celebrating our 15th anniversary this fall season and look forward to having more families make memories that last with us.”

Orr Family Farm, located at 14400 S Western Ave., is open Saturday, Sept. 21 and 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sept. 29 from 1 to 6 p.m.

Click here to view the Orr Family Farm website.