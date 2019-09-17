× Osage County judge appointed to Oklahoma Supreme Court

OKLAHOMA CITY – A new appointment has been made to the Supreme Court of Oklahoma.

Gov. J. Kevin Stitt announced Tuesday that he appointed Judge M. John Kane IV to the state’s high court.

“Judge Kane’s extensive record serving the 10th Judicial District and his broad support in the community, and from across the state, speak toward his qualifications to join the highest court in Oklahoma,” Stitt said. “Kane is an accomplished judge with a reputation for fairness and a passion to ensure the legal system is serving the needs of the people. I am confident Kane will serve with integrity, honor and a dedication to uphold the rule of law.”

Kane served as district judge for the 10th Judicial District in Osage County since 2005, presiding over tens of thousands of cases, according to a news release issued by the governor’s office.

Kane has served in many capacities throughout his career, including president of the Oklahoma Judicial Conference from 2013-2014, presiding judge-elect of the Northeastern Judicial Administrative District in 2019 and as presiding judge of the Oklahoma Court on the Judiciary in 2019.

He began his career as an attorney in 1987 at Kane, Kane & Kane Law Offices, P.C., a law firm founded by his father and grandfather in Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

“My great-grandfather was a framer of our State Constitution, and it is truly an honor to be selected to stand as a defender of this treasured deposit of wisdom,” Kane is quoted as saying in the news release. “I appreciate the Governor’s confidence in me, and I vow to impartially and fairly conduct the business of the Court and the people of Oklahoma with full and undivided devotion.”

Kane will fill the vacancy for District 1 created when John F. Reif retired. He was one of three applicants provided by the Judicial Nominating Commission for the governor’s selection.

Kane also served as an administrative law judge for the Department of Human Services-Child Support Division from 1999-2005 and as an assistant district attorney from 1987 to 1989.