Police searching for alleged suspect connected to assaults at Remington Park

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted multiple people, including a security guard, at a local casino.

On Aug. 26, officers were called to Remington Park following a reported assault.

According to a police report obtained by News 4, an employee who works at Remington Park says she saw a ‘hostile’ man yelling at a member of the security team.

“[Victim] stated the male was standing inches away from the security team, using profanity, the male had his hands behind his back and kept bowing his chest in what appeared to be in a manner to chest bump the security guard,” the report states.

The victim said that she stepped in between the security guard and the suspect to try and separate them. However, she says the suspect ended up slapping her in the head, which knocked her backward. The report states the suspect also hit the security guard in the face before he took off running through the parking lot.

Another woman said she was walking through the parking lot when she “felt someone start tapping her shoulders.” The victim said she turned around and the suspect grabbed at her face. According to the police report, the victim said the man “raked his hand down her face” in an attempt to take off her sunglasses.

Witnesses say they saw the suspect and a pregnant woman get into a silver SUV and speed off.

Now, authorities are working to identify the alleged suspect.

On Tuesday, Oklahoma City police released photos of a man they want to speak with in connection to the assaults.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.