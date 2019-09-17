Sleeping mother shot in southeast Oklahoma City drive-by shooting 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – A woman is recovering from two gunshot wounds after being shot while she was sleeping on the couch in her living room.

It happened late Monday night near SE 59th and Sooner Road.

"When she messaged me that she had been shot, it's like, oh my god! Why?" a woman who didn’t want to share her name told News 4.

However, Monday night, someone hurt her when bullets flew right through her house where she and her 11-year-old twins were asleep inside.

Two of those bullets hit the mother of two who was sleeping on the couch in the living room.

"I'm scared to death to go outside, to go water flowers, to get the mail," the neighbor said.

She said this is the second drive-by shooting in the neighborhood so far this year.

"This is a quiet neighborhood. The people that used to live there were party animals. Her and her kids, they don't bother anybody,” she said.

That’s why she told News 4 she doesn’t know who would want to hurt her friend. The victim isn’t sure either, but she did share a theory with police.

"She said she doesn't feel like she was the intended target because she just moved into that house and mentioned that there were possibly some people who lived in the home before and that maybe they were the actual targets,” Sgt. Megan Morgan with the Oklahoma City Police Department said.

No matter the intended target though, the mother of two is now the victim of a horrific shooting.

The neighborhood is still shaken and left with some unanswered questions.

"So many questions go through your head, like, why did this happen? Why her?” the neighbor said. "It's a crazy world.”

The neighbor told News 4 the victim is out of the hospital and doing OK.

So far, no arrests have been made. Call OCPD Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 if you have information that could help lead to an arrest.