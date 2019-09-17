× Southbound I-35 closed south of NE 36th due to fatal accident

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials have closed southbound I-35 at NE 36th street while they respond to a fatality accident.

Police, fire and OHP officials are all on the scene of a fatality wreck that occurred just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

There is no word at this time on how the accident happened.

Both the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and the State Medical Examiner are on the way to help process the scene.

There is no other information available at this time.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.