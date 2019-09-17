Study released by Army Corps of Engineers on levee system near Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – Historic spring flooding led to questions about the state’s aging levee system in northeast Oklahoma.

Nine months ago, the Army Corps of Engineers began their study about the levee and now, it’s finished.

According to KJRH, engineers believe the current system could fail, impacting those who live in the northeast part of the state, near Tulsa.

In the new study, engineers say the system continues to weaken due to flood events.

Currently, the Tulsa district is looking at buying out properties behind levees, as well as altering the current system, which would include reconstruction of several pump stations.

The total cost is expected to be around $160 million.

The final design and cost will be made next year.

