Suspect arrested in connection to Enid stabbing, robbery incident

ENID, Okla. – The Enid Police Department says they have arrested a man in connection to a robbery and stabbing incident that occurred early this morning.

Enid Police were called to the area of 17th and Park just before 5 a.m. on a stabbing call.

Responding officers found a 31-year-old man inside a car parked in the alleyway. He had been stabbed in the head, right arm, and right foot.

A woman was also present and told the authorities that the two of them were in the alley so they could purchase marijuana.

She said when they stopped in the alley a subject attacked the man, stole her purse, and fled the scene.

The man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later discharged from the hospital.

During their investigation, the officers questioned a man who was bleeding from a cut on his hand.

Cameron Ross, 32, was arrested and booked into the Garfield County Detention Facility on complaints of assault with a deadly weapon and robbery.

Officers served a search warrant at Ross’ residence and found a knife, bloody clothing, and the stolen purse.

