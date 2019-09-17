Texas search warrant accuses OK attorney and three others in Okmulgee County murders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLIN CO., Tex. - While the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office keeps telling News 4 that attorney Keegan Harroz was not arrested in connection with the triple homicide there, another search warrant shows a much different story.

News 4 has obtained another search warrant showing investigators accusing Harroz and three others of capital murder.

In the quiet rural neighborhood just north of Beggs where the killings happened, neighbors are growing anxious.

"I have kids. They have kids, so we knew it had to be kind of an outside deal or at least we felt it was because we don't even get a lot of traffic through here," Brian McGlasson said.

In high-traffic Oklahoma county, attorney Keegan Harroz was arrested Friday and locked up just blocks away from her law office.

As News 4 reported Monday, investigators raided her office looking for laptops, cell phones, firearms, ammunition, and any evidence relating to the "deaths of Jack Chandler, Evelynn Chandler, and Tiffany Eichor" - the family murdered near Beggs.

​And now, News 4 has gotten ahold of another search warrant from Collin County, Texas.

Investigators allege Keegan Harroz and three others of capital murder in Beggs.

They wanted to search a home in Texas for laptops and cell phones used to communicate "with Keegan Harroz and other co-conspirators."

They also wanted to find a 9mm firearm and ammunition.

Tuesday, her attorneys went to court in Okmulgee County to find out what was going on.

Harroz is in jail on a $1 million bond.

The district attorney charged her under seal with intimidating a state witness.

"It's alleged to have happened in January of 2019, so 8 months ago, and she's been a member of the bar association appearing in courts all across Oklahoma with not any flight risk or anything. There's something else at play here for it to be a million dollars," her attorney, Jarrod Stevenson said.

The sheriff's office keeps telling the media that Harroz was not arrested in connection with the triple homicide.

As News 4 has reported, Harroz's client, who is also her boyfriend, is charged with domestic abuse against Tiffany Eichor, the daughter killed in Beggs.

News 4 is not releasing the names of the other people named in the search warrant because they have not been charged with a crime. ​