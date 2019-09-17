× Texas teen sentenced for recruiting fighters for terrorist organization

FORT WORTH, Texas – A Texas teenager has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for recruiting fighters on behalf of a Pakistan-based terrorist organization.

Michael Kyle Sewell, 18, was sentenced Monday in Fort Worth after pleading guilty in May to a charge of conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

Authorities say Sewell tried to recruit on behalf of Lashkar-e-Taiba, the militant group behind a 2008 attack in India’s financial capital of Mumbai that killed 166 people.