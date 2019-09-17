Click here for a list of locations for Total Wellness classes.
Total Wellness locations link
-
Organizers: Free program has helped Oklahomans lose 35,000 pounds
-
Oklahoma residents can lose weight with free program this summer
-
Council to vote on whether to approve MAPS 4 proposals ahead of December vote
-
Oklahoma park named one of “World’s Greatest Places” by TIME magazine
-
Nintendo’s ‘Mario Kart Tour’ coming to iPhone, Android next month
-
-
AAA hosting TSA Precheck approval events for Oklahoma travelers
-
7-Eleven stores to celebrate ‘7-Eleven Day’ with free Icy drinks
-
Google finds evidence of attempted mass iPhone hack
-
Oklahoma’s severe weather sets new record for May
-
Shawnee home a total loss after lightning strike causes fire
-
-
Krispy Kreme is now delivering doughnuts straight to your door
-
Maps 4 Projects announced, city council to vote on plans
-
Walgreens to shutter 200 US locations as part of cost-saving measure