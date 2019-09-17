Traffic alert: Crews working to repair ruptured water line in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Drivers in northwest Oklahoma City may experience a delay on a busy roadway following a ruptured water main.

Shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, crews with the Oklahoma City Water Utilities Department were called to a 20-inch water main break near N.W. 20th and Pennsylvania Ave.

Officials say the break was able to rupture through the street, which forced crews to close two southbound lanes of Pennsylvania Ave.

Traffic is being diverted to the northbound lanes.

Crews say they expect repairs to take approximately eight to 10 hours, so drivers may need to find an alternate route home.

Click here for KFOR’s interactive traffic map.

Residents in the area may experience low water pressure due to the break, and they are urged to call (405) 297-3334 with any issues.