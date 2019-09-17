× Two Oklahoma communities recognized on list of ‘Best Places to Live in America’

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Two communities in Oklahoma are being recognized as some of the ‘Best Places to Live in America’ following a recent report.

Recently, Money.com released a report about the ‘100 Best Places to Live in America’ after looking at communities with populations of 50,000 or larger. Places with 300,000 or more people were broken down into neighborhoods.

Researchers say they eliminated any place that had more than double the national crime risk, less than 85 percent of its state’s median household income, or a lack of ethnic diversity. After eliminating all of those places, they had to sort through 1,796 communities.

At that point, they analyzed data on each place’s economic health, cost of living, ethnic and economic diversity, public education, income, health and safety, ease of living, and amenities.

Researchers say they put the greatest weight on economic factors, housing, health and safety, diversity and cost of living. Quality of life, education and local amenities were also critical factors.

Reporters then interviewed residents and searched for the kinds of intangible factors that aren’t revealed by statistics.

According to the report, the community of Moore, Oklahoma came in at No. 67 on the list and Midwest City came in at No. 95.