Two students arrested for allegedly making threats toward Yukon schools

YUKON, Okla. - Two Yukon Public Schools students have been arrested after police said they made threats about a shooting at a school shooting.

The threats were made Monday afternoon.

The first threat was made against the middle school and came into an anonymous tip line at just after 4 p.m. on Monday. Police said they didn’t believe it was credible, but the school still notified parents.

“A lot of the grammatical things in the messages led us to believe that it was probably a juvenile or at least a young adult,” said Yukon Police Chief John Corn. “But we have to weigh all of those factors when trying to decide how credible the information is.”

The second report of a threat got to the district an hour later.

“It was actually a Snapchat screenshot that a parent within the district had submitted to the tip line,” Corn said.

Following the second threat, school officials made the decision to close the entire district.

"In consultation with the police department and again with my staff, we just deemed that it was best today to cancel school,” said Yukon Schools Superintendent Dr. Jason Simeroth. “By doing that, we also gave the police department the flexibility to do what they needed to do without any outside distractions.”

Police interviewed three people, but only found two to be responsible for the threats.

"Early this morning, we conducted additional interviews and one of the subjects again, in the presence of his guardian, was able to confirm he was also responsible for the other message that was received,” Corn said.

However, the chief said he still doesn’t believe the threats were credible.

“None of the individuals that we interviewed had any readily accessible or were accessible to any weapons in the homes,” Corn said.

He couldn’t say whether the two students were working together to make the threats, or why they were made.

“We do this daily and still there are motives behind kids whether it’s seeking attention, whether it’s some sort of trauma they face at home, whether it’s a cry for help, whatever, we look at that, we take that into consideration, we implement all the programs that we do to remedy the situation in our schools,” Simeroth said.

Right now, police aren’t releasing the age of the students who were arrested.

The two students were processed at the Canadian County Children’s Justice Center and were booked on complaints that include making terroristic threats by a hoax.

School will resume for Yukon students on Wednesday.