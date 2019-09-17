Two students accused of making threats against Yukon Public Schools

YUKON, Okla. – Two students are accused of making threats against Yukon Public Schools, officials say.

On Monday night, Yukon Public Schools released a statement, saying that classes would be canceled on Tuesday following a social media threat.

“Due to an ongoing investigation and additional threats made via social media to our schools, Yukon Public Schools will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, September 17th. Yukon Public Schools is working closely with the Yukon Police Department, and in turn, the Yukon Police Department is working [closely] with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to resolve these unsubstantiated threats. The safety of our students and employees is our primary concern. While we do not believe any of these threats to be credible, our of an abundance of caution we want to allow YPS and our law enforcement partners to complete their investigations.

On Tuesday, the school district held a press conference and announced that two students were facing charges in connection with the threat.

Police say one threat came to an anonymous tip line and another was brought to the school’s attention after someone took a screenshot of a threat made on Snapchat.

According to police, the threats involved gun violence, but neither student had access to a gun.

The students were booked on charges of making terroristic threats.