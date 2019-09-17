UCO Jazz Festival bringing in-demand musicians to Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. – Later this month, music fans will be treated to a fun festival that celebrates student performers and headlining acts in Edmond.

The University of Central Oklahoma’s Jazz Lab and School of Music will host the fourth annual UCO Jazz Festival on Sept. 23 through Sept. 28.

“This year, we are thrilled to feature jazz music trends performed by world-class talent,” said Clint Rohr, director of the UCO Jazz Lab.

Organizers say the festival performances will range from modern, big-band compositions played by UCO students to concerts by artists Adam Larson and Tony DeSare. Also, two high school groups will open for the award-winning UCO Jazz Ensembles.

The festival will kick off at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23 with the UCO Jazz Ensembles I and III with a guest band from Del City High School.

A guest band from Moore High School will play at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24 before UCO Jazz Ensembles II and IV.

Officials say guests will be able to listen to cutting edge saxophonist Adam Larson at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

“An in-demand artist at some of New York City’s most famous jazz clubs, Larson is a rising star that is defining modern jazz,” Rohr added.

Brian Gorrell, director of Jazz Studies at UCO, along with his band Jazz Company, will host a concert and jam session at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26.

Pianist Tony DeSare is a headlining artist at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, and the festival concludes Saturday, Sept. 28 with trumpeter Jay Daversa along with the Edmond Jazz Orchestra.

Tickets range from free to $65 depending on the performance.