Woman injured in Canadian County shooting, officials say

EL RENO, Okla. – The Canadian County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was injured following a shooting.

At around 10:45 p.m. Monday, officials received a call about a woman who had been shot in the arm west of Yukon.

The woman told police she was picked up by an unknown man near NW 10th and MacArthur and was in the man’s vehicle when she was shot.

Officials say the woman was able to get out of the vehicle and approach people at CPI Pipe & Steel for help.

The sheriff’s office says people at the business applied a tourniquet to the woman’s wound and called 911.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials are looking for a gold-colored flatbed dually pickup with a front license plate that says “BEEF.”