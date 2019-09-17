Woman threatened mass shooting at McAlester High School, authorities say

Posted 10:22 am, September 17, 2019, by and

McALESTER, Okla. – Authorities arrested an 18-year-old Oklahoma woman accused of threatening to carry out a mass shooting at her old high school.

Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris says Alexis Wilson, of McAlester, was arrested Monday after a co-worker told investigators Wilson said she wanted to shoot 400 people at McAlester High School.

Investigators viewed video of Wilson firing an AK-47.

Wilson was expelled from the school after violent incidents and wasn’t allowed to re-enroll, according to authorities.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.