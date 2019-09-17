Woman threatened mass shooting at McAlester High School, authorities say

McALESTER, Okla. – Authorities arrested an 18-year-old Oklahoma woman accused of threatening to carry out a mass shooting at her old high school.

Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris says Alexis Wilson, of McAlester, was arrested Monday after a co-worker told investigators Wilson said she wanted to shoot 400 people at McAlester High School.

Investigators viewed video of Wilson firing an AK-47.

Wilson was expelled from the school after violent incidents and wasn’t allowed to re-enroll, according to authorities.