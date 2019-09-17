“You don’t know what their mindset is,” Garvin County sheriff warning public of law enforcement impersonator

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. - The Garvin County Sheriff's Office says the public should be on the lookout after a man impersonating a deputy pulled over two women.

Two women recently reported two separate incidents of a man pulling them over for speeding.

When one of the women asked for identification or a badge, the man took off.

"We are always concerned with someone out there impersonating a police officer," said Sheriff Jim Mullett. "You don't know what their mindset is."

The first incident happened at the hospital in Pauls Valley on State Highway 77 on September 11.

The woman questioned the man's identity and did not believe he was a deputy, so she she left.

"She thought, this ain't right, so she proceeded to come into Pauls Valley. The car followed her a little into Pauls Valley," Mullett said. "She turned west, the car turned east."

In the second incident, the man pulled over a Garvin County dispatcher who left the Artesian Casion in Sulphur on September 14.

"She asked him, 'who do you work for?' He said, 'the Garvin County Sheriff`s Office,'" Mullett told News 4. "She said, 'I don't recognize you, are you a reserve?' He said, 'no, I am a deputy.' She said, 'I don't recognize your voice.'"

That's when the man got back in his car, did a U-turn and headed back to Sulphur.

As officials search for the impersonator, Mullett says any officer who pulls you over will always display proper credentials.

"We are real visible. Our cars are marked, we have a lot of lights on our vehicles, a takedown light or a white light that shines, we`re going to have our badge on," he said. "We are going to have a pressed uniform. We are going to be professional."

The impersonator is described as a white male, medium build, around 5’10”, with light brown to blonde hair and has tattoos on his throat, arms, hands and one under his eye. Police say the man is dressed in all black.

The vehicle he is driving is a black Dodge Charger with red and blue lights on the vehicle.

The Garvin County Sheriff's Office released tips on their Facebook page on how to stay safe as they search for the impersonator.