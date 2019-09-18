29th Street Dental Care: Tip of the Week for Dental Technology

The world of today is faster and better than ever before and dentistry is improving just as fast as cell phones and computers. From sedation dentistry, to implants, to intraoral cameras. All to make your visit easier, more comfortable and more effective. But, did you know now that dentists have been using 3-D printers? Using a 3-D model of a patient’s jaw can give the dentist a way to not just observe your teeth, but they can also be used to find more effective treatment plans by increasing the accuracy of treatment areas which enhances the overall result and even the time a patient spends in the chair. That means the time between the patient’s first visit to the final visit is reduced greatly, giving patients their smiles back faster and better than ever.

For KFOR’s Tip of the Week, I’m Dr. John Phillips.

Thank you!

If you have any questions please give us a call at 405-222-0222, we’d love to visit with you. Or, ask your question in the form below.

29th Street Dental Care

2900 West Grand

Chickasha, OK 73018

http://www.chickashadentist.com





This content sponsored by 29th Street Dental Care.