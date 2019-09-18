Another victim comes forward after alleged Remington Park assaults

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are searching for an alleged assault suspect who is wanted for assaulting three people at a local casino; now, other victims have come forward to say he also assaulted them.

“It’s really dangerous to the kids, what we see around here,” said Rodney Ward, the alleged suspect’s neighbor.

Oklahoma City Police shared pictures of the man after he assaulted three people on Aug. 26 in the Remington Park parking lot.

“It is absolutely the same one from the video. He was driving a silver Mazda SUV with paper tags,” said a woman, who didn’t want to be identified.

Now another alleged victim has come forward to say the same man attacked her weeks later in Del City.

“He’s pushing me up against the car,” the victim said. “He punched me. He punched me right in the side of the face.”

She said it all started when the suspect was driving erratically through the neighborhood. She said he then got out of his car to confront her aunt. When she intervened, she said that’s when the man struck her-- causing bruising and her ear to swell.

But he got away.

News 4 tracked down what is believed to be the suspect’s car in Del City. A neighbor said he too has been hit after an argument with the man.

“I get hit upside the head on the ear and it hit me pretty hard. My head was ringing,” Ward said.

Ward said aside from the attacks, the suspect is dangerous while driving through the neighborhood. He also said some neighbors are afraid to even let their kids outside.

“He doesn’t take responsibility that he’s scaring people with his behavior,” Ward said.

The woman in Del City said enough is enough.

“I hope that it doesn’t happen to anybody else. I hope that the court system takes this seriously. That he’s off the streets and gets the help that he needs.”

Both Del City and Oklahoma City Police are aware of the incidents but so far, no arrests have been made.