Art wall in Norman to allow children to express thoughts, feelings about love, hope and peace 

NORMAN, Okla. – Educators and volunteers with Firehouse Art Center are holding an event to help children express their thoughts and feelings about love, hope and peace through a community public art installation.

The FAC will host “The Children’s Art Wall – Love, Hope, Peace,” and 80 children will have the opportunity to paint their individual concepts of love, hope and peace on the art wall.

Event organizers say participants, ages 5-14, will sign up for a designated space on the night of the event.

Children who participate will be entered into a scholarship competition for the FAC’s Art After School program.

The art wall will be created during pre-screening activities at Norman Parks & Recreation’s Outdoor Movie Series in Lions Park on Friday, starting at 6 p.m.

The mural will be featured in Lions Park.