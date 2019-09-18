Community shaken after two separate home invasions leave one hospitalized and one dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENID, Okla. - An Enid man says he was nearly beaten to death in the middle of the night, waking up to a man standing over him with a metal pipe. The Garfield County community already shaken up after a deadly home invasion just three miles away one week ago.

“I'm really glad James fought back because he is a strong person,” Chelsey Taylor said.

Chelsey Taylor fought back tears after the father of her child, James Lamonte, attacked and was left with 16 staples and a horror story.

“We could’ve been there,” Taylor said. “My daughter could’ve been there.”

Early Wednesday morning, Lamonte says a stranger smashed through his front door and beat him with a metal pipe.

The 23-year-old threw some punches of his own before the burglar took off.

Neighbors say they woke up from the commotion.

“I was still asleep but I heard a scream,” neighbor Alan Rios said.

One of the neighbors says they spotted the victim across the street lying lifeless on his front porch with a gash splitting his head open.

“It’s really scary because of the aftermath of the other one,” Taylor said. “I was like you got really lucky.”

Just three miles away and seven days ago, 41-year-old Diana Baez was also attacked by an intruder wearing a mask.

She died days later and so far, no arrests have been made.

But detectives say they do not believe the cases are related.

Others are not convinced.

“In my opinion, yes it is, just from the description,” Taylor said.

In Lamonte’s case, there is a possible clue.

In the midst of the scuffle, the suspect’s phone fell out of his pocket and was handed over to police.

Enid Police told News 4 the victim described the suspect as a medium build, Hispanic male, and approximately 5’5”.

If you know anything relating to the two cases you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 580-233-6233.

You may earn a reward up to $1,000, remain anonymous, and won’t be required to testify.