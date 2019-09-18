× EMSA: Dozens of people suffered from dehydration first week of Oklahoma State Fair

OKLAHOMA CITY – As thousands of people flock to the Oklahoma State Fair each day, paramedics say they have already responded to more than 100 calls for help.

Officials with EMSA say paramedics on site have already responded to 174 calls for service at the Oklahoma State Fair.

In all, they say there were 151 patients and 34 people had to end up being transported to a local hospital.

The most common complaint was related to the heat with 39 people reporting heat-related illnesses. Paramedics say most of those patients were simply dehydrated.

Officials say one child was injured after running into a fun mirror, and another person suffered friction burns.

The Oklahoma State Fair runs from Sept. 12 through Sept. 22 at State Fair Park in Oklahoma City.