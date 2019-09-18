Fitness classes changing lives in northeast Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Changes are happening in one local community and they are coming in the form of group fitness classes.

On the Metro Tech Campus, there are fitness classes that are good for the heart - in more ways than one.

"When I first came to class, I was hugged by everybody," said Vicki Lampley-Dallas.

Five days per week you can find a variety of classes like kickboxing, line dancing, tai chi and yoga, along with folks who gather for a variety of reasons.

"I was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis and fibromyalgia," said Regina Orange-Flora.

"I'm raising a 13-year-old great-granddaughter we adopted and she's our daughter so I need a break," said Andrew Ford.

The classes are challenging, but Valerie McMurry, who started Metro Fit more than 15 years ago, says there's a real need in the community.

"Because 7311 is one of the highest zip codes for poor health," McMurry said.

Due to a lack of gyms and grocery stores in the area, Metro Fit expanded their access from Metro Tech employees to everyone with about an average of 300 participants Monday to Friday.

"I come twice a week and I dance, I move," Ford said.

The group workouts help with accountability.

"There's peer pressure to get here and when you get here there's mirror pressure," said instructor Tessa Martin.

But they're not just looking out for each other in the studio.

"If you miss class, somebody's going to contact you, and I think that's a bigger benefit than the workout sometimes," Martin said. "Just building a community of exercisers that are missed when they don't show up."

They're rolling through the punches - together.

"It's a nice reminder of how life can be," Ford said.

A 12-week session will only cost you $25 and all genders and ages are welcome depending on the class. They've even done children's classes.

