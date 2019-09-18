Former OK corrections officer accused of trying to kill man near Luther

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINCOLN CO., Okla. - A former Oklahoma correctional officer was arrested Tuesday after deputies accused him of trying to kill a man.

Tyler Wilson, 35, was arrested on a complaint of shooting with intent to kill.

Deputies were called to a shooting at a home near Luther early Monday at about 1:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they discovered a man had been shot in his left leg between the knee and ankle.

The victim and other witnesses told deputies he and Wilson got in an argument over a gun Wilson had given him.

“Somehow or other it had become misplaced, lost, given away, stolen, which had Mr. Wilson really upset,” said Capt. Larry Stover.

The bullet shattered the victim’s bone. Deputies said he could lose his leg.

But Capt. Stover said they believe his intentions were deadly.

“He had made several comments that he was going shoot him and kill him which shows a frame of mind,” Capt. Stover said.

Wilson allegedly fled. He was tracked down to his home in Harrah where an Oklahoma County tactical team took every precaution to arrest him.

“He had actually allegedly shot one person and threat three other peoples with bodily harm and shooting them,” Capt. Stover said. “We did not know his demeanor at the time. We did not know what he was capable of doing.”

But Wilson surrendered without a fight.

Deputies learned Wilson was a correctional officer at the Mabel Bassett Detention Center. He resigned September 6 after failing to show up to work five days in a row, according to a Department of Corrections spokesperson.

Deputies said he admitted to being high on meth when the alleged shooting occurred.

“He’s admitted to drug use being the motivator that fueled his rage,” Capt. Stover said.