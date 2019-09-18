Free event allows families to learn about great outdoors during Regatta Festival

OKLAHOMA CITY – Families will be able to try their hand at a few outdoor activities and learn to enjoy the great outdoors for free next month.

The Oklahoma City Boathouse Foundation is hosting a free OKC Thrive Outside Expo during the Oklahoma Regatta Festival on Saturday, Oct. 5.

“Thanks to the Outdoor Foundation and the Thrive Outside Grant we are able to provide a free opportunity for kids to get excited about outdoor activities, and hopefully find an activity they’d like to learn more about,” explained executive director Mike Knopp. “It’s also a chance for families to learn about OKC’s Thrive Outside programs and see if they’d like to get involved.”

From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., families can learn more about climbing, camping, hiking, fishing, biking and wildlife.

“Every child that attends the expo will get a passport to check off every activity they try,” explained Knopp. “When they have completed the passport, they’ll get a certificate for a free kayak rental they can use anytime in the next year.”

The OKC Thrive Outside Expo is happening in conjunction with the Oklahoma Regatta Festival.

The Oklahoma Regatta Festival will feature top collegiate and junior rowing teams racing on the Oklahoma River from Oct. 4 through Oct. 6.

