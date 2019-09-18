× Iconic Oklahoma City educator, civil rights leader to be laid to rest

OKLAHOMA CITY – A trailblazing figure of education and civil rights in Oklahoma City will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

Last week, officials with Oklahoma City Public Schools (OKCPS) announced that Thelma R. Parks died at the age of 96.

Parks was known for her 54 years of teaching and board member work for OKCPS as well as furthering civil rights in the Sooner State.

She received the NAACP Lifetime Achievement Award and was inducted into the Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame.

And, Thelma Parks Elementary School in Oklahoma City is named after her.

Her service will be held at Fairview Baptist Church in Oklahoma City on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, family members are asking for donations in her memory to Thelma Parks Elementary.