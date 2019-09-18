“It’s just a whole lot of mess,” Family reacts to NE OKC shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Authorities say one person was taken to the hospital following a shooting on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting near N.E. 17th and Bryant in Oklahoma City.

When officers arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Family members on scene said the man shot his girlfriend`s son.

A swarm of police gathered on Northeast 17th Street and Bryant, trying to figure out what exactly happened inside the home.

The suspect’s sister, Joyce freeman, telling News 4 earlier in the day people were giving her brother trouble.

“They really had to have really been messing with him because he is not that type of person. They had to have taken him to another level.”

Freeman said it's a home he shared with his long-time girlfriend and his girlfriend's adult son.

While three people sit in the back of separate patrol cars, police were going door to door, questioning neighbors about what happened around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon.

“It's just a whole lot of mess. People living in there, that don`t even need to be in that house.”

Air Comfort Solutions Chopper 4 captures the moments when officers first arrived on scene. A man is loaded into an ambulance and rushed to a nearby hospital. Police tell us he was shot in the stomach.

“I am very frustrated. I am really, really upset because the devil is really running rampant right now.”

Police have not yet released the names of those involved. It's not clear if anybody has been arrested.